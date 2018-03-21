SMOKING

Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video

EMBED </>More Videos

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The 20-year-old mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook has been arrested and faces multiple charges.


According to the arrest warrant, the child was smoking marijuana in the video.

Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

A version of the video that's received 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

VIDEO: Study shows most San Francisco teens don't smoke pot

The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

Police said Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency, and possession of marijuana, and was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

VIDEO: Orangutan filmed smoking cigarette thrown into habitat at Indonesian zoo

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Department's Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We appreciate the public's help in this matter," said RPD Lieutenant Jason Hodge. "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smokingchild abusearrestmother chargednorth carolina newsu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SMOKING
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
Thousands gather in San Jose for cannabis business summit
Outside Lands festival to have area dedicated to cannabis
SF Prop E passes, banning sale of flavored tobacco products
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
More smoking
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News