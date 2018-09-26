WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Senate hearing

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, left, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, right. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/researchgate.net)

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will be held Thursday, in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers are to testify separately.

Live coverage starts at 7 a.m. online and on TV. You can stream the hearing by visiting this page.

Visit this page for more on the Kavanaugh allegations.

