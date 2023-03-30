Water usage restrictions in Benicia after landslide near I-680 damages water line

There's an urgent requirement for anyone in Benicia to cut back on their water use after a landslide damaged the water line that goes into the city.

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials have released an urgent requirement for anyone in Benicia to cut back on their water use immediately after a landslide damaged the water line that goes into the city.

The landslide was near southbound I-680 and Gold Hill Road.

The damage to the city's main water line has forced Benicia officials to implement a Stage 4 Critical Water Shortage alert. This means everyone must reduce water usage by up to 40%.

The water line delivers all drinking water to the city. While Public Works crews and other contractors work to determine the extent of damage - all Benicia homes, businesses, community organizations, schools, hotels, and others are being instructed to reduce water use.

In the meantime, Benicia will access water from Lake Herman as a secondary source, according to a press release.

But be aware - water from Lake Herman may have an earthy taste or odor in tap water because of "naturally occurring compounds."

Still, the city says the Mount Herman drinking water meets or exceeds all State and Federal requirements for safe drinking water.

Officials are expected to give an update on the situation at a press conference scheduled for 11:30 Thursday.

Until then - the city is suggesting people take shorter showers, and use dishwashers and washing machines with full loads only.

