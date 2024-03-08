Video shows large geyser from water main break in SF's in Stern Grove area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A massive water main break at 30th Avenue and Wawona sent water shooting dozens of feet into the air Friday for about an hour in the morning.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission issued an alert shortly before 11 a.m. about the main break in the area of 30th Avenue and Wawona Street, located just west of Pine Lake Park in Stern Grove.

Crews are now working to shore up the area and repair the break.

Robin Cookston described the spectacle.

"It looked like a giant tower of water about three stories tall. It was really surprising," Cookston said.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission explained what happened in a statement that said in part:

"The cause of the break appears to be the failure of an eight-inch valve connected to a 60-inch water transmission line. The scope and schedule for all repairs, including for the hillside into the park, is still being determined."

Maxine Shao saw what happened after the deluge of water came down and crews turned off the flow.

"There's a big pit next to someone's home so probably they're going to have to shore up the area," Shao said.

Crews taped off parts of the area. And were working on putting up fencing.

About three years ago, there was another water main break near here at Sloat Boulevard and 22nd Avenue. About 700,000 gallons of water flooded Stern Grove with mud and water.

"The geysers from that probably went up about 150 feet. So that brought down a hillside and filled this whole valley with mud," Shao said.

The last Stern Grove Festival concert of that season was canceled.

Shao and other neighbors vividly remember that water main break and all the damage done.

Many can't believe it happened again. Others say it doesn't come as a surprise.

"Old infrastructure. This is an old city. We are rebuilding all the old sewers and the water infrastructure now. This is 100 years old. We're not in the most stable situation," Shao said.

