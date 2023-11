Video shows flooding and mud all over the road on Martha Street between 7th and 8th Streets, which is closed while crews clean up.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are working to repair a broken water main and a sinkhole in San Jose.

It is on Martha Street between 7th and 8th Streets.

Video shows flooding and mud all over the road, which is closed while crews clean up.

Caltrans has also closed Northbound 280 at the 7th Street ramp because of flooding.

The cause is under investigation.

