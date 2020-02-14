AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy, breezy evening; Saturday morning clouds

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with breezy conditions near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering morning clouds, but sunnier skies will develop by afternoon. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland.
Sunday will bring nearly the same temperature range, but clouds will increase in the late afternoon and evening. Showers will approach the coast late Sunday night, and begin to move across the Bay Area early Monday morning. The showers will be mainly light, but there may be some wet and slippery roadways during the morning commute.
Monday's highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland. Tuesday will bring mainly sunny skies and a warmer afternoon, followed by mostly sunny and mild days for the remainder of next week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 62
Oakland 65
San Jose 70
Concord 69
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
