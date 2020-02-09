wind damage

Huge tree topples over in Santa Cruz and crushes Tesla, witness says

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The weather caused all sorts of problems on Sunday.

A huge tree toppled over in the wind in Santa Cruz, the person who shared some video with ABC7 news says underneath it is a Tesla that got crushed.

It's hard to tell because of the size of the tree and all the branches are blocking the view, but you can definitely see part of a fence got taken out when the tree fell over.

No one was hurt.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersanta cruzwindweatherwind damagestormsanta cruz countystorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WIND DAMAGE
At least 6 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
WATCH IN 60: CHP officer arrested, BART ambassadors, tree damages building
Epic winds cause fallen trees, power lines in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News