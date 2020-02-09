Huge tree topples over in Santa Cruz and crushes Tesla, witness says

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The weather caused all sorts of problems on Sunday.A huge tree toppled over in the wind in Santa Cruz, the person who shared some video with ABC7 news says underneath it is a Tesla that got crushed.It's hard to tell because of the size of the tree and all the branches are blocking the view, but you can definitely see part of a fence got taken out when the tree fell over.No one was hurt.