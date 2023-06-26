Crews inspecting cracked window on SF high-rise building

A cracked window in San Francisco has streets blocked off while crews try to figure out what happened, police said on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cracked window in San Francisco has streets blocked off while crews try to figure out what happened, police said on Monday.

This is happening at South of Market near Howard and Beale streets.

San Francisco police say this started around 9:30 a.m.

Once they got the call of the cracked window, police said they immediately started roping off the area and pushing people away.

Police say they are waiting for a window technician to come out and inspect the cracked window and replacement.

Officials say this is the latest window in an office building to crack.

The situation is reminiscent of windows blown out during the Bay Area storms earlier this year.

As of 11 a.m., glass has not fallen from the building.

Police are not sure if this is weather related. That information will have to wait once the technician arrives.

