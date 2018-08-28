WEATHER

AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland

ABC7 News has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather!

Download the award-winning free ABC7 News/AccuWeather app featuring the new AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the leading minute-by-minute precipitation forecast, hyper-localized to your exact street address. AccuWeather offers the weather with Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

DOWNLOAD: Click here to get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

DOWNLOAD: Click here to get the free AccuWeather app for Android

You can also turn on up-to-the minute weather alerts for specific regions!


ABC7 News and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for the Bay Area, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.

Download the free ABC7 News/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today! Your ABC7 News Weather App will be shut down on April 15.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormsnowrainsevere weatherappheatheat waveflooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds expected overnight
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours model of safe injection site
TIMELINE: Body with no head, hands discovered in San Francisco
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
Report reveals why it's hard to buy one thing at Target
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suspected suicide
John McCain helped victims of 1980's savings and loan crisis
VIDEO: Here's what a safe injection site could look like in SF
Boy with special needs gets gifts from Bay Area sheriff's office
Show More
Catastrophic fires prompt some insurers to drop Bay Area homeowners
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek
UC Berkeley police say report of person with gun was false alarm
More News