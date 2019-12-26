AccuWeather: Dry pattern returns today

Weather

Breezy this morning with a few showers lingering over the Peninsula and South Bay. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to middle 40s.




Building high pressure brings us increasing sunshine and warmth today as breezes taper. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.

A clear and cold night develops with lows in the lower 30s inland to barely 40 degrees in San Francisco.

Friday and Beyond:
Sunshine continues tomorrow with similar high temperatures.
A few more clouds enter our sky Saturday.
A chance of rain arrives Sunday night and continues through Monday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/36
Fremont: 56/37
Oakland: 55/39
Redwood City: 55/38
San Francisco: 55/41
San Jose: 56/37
San Rafael: 57/38
Santa Rosa: 57/31

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Early Shower, Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Early Shower, Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 34 - 38 Degrees

