AccuWeather: Dry pattern returns today

Breezy this morning with a few showers lingering over the Peninsula and South Bay. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to middle 40s.Building high pressure brings us increasing sunshine and warmth today as breezes taper. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.A clear and cold night develops with lows in the lower 30s inland to barely 40 degrees in San Francisco.Sunshine continues tomorrow with similar high temperatures.A few more clouds enter our sky Saturday.A chance of rain arrives Sunday night and continues through Monday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale Concord: 55/36Fremont: 56/37Oakland: 55/39Redwood City: 55/38San Francisco: 55/41San Jose: 56/37San Rafael: 57/38Santa Rosa: 57/31TODAY: Becoming Sunny & BreezyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 40 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezes TaperHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 30 - 35 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Sunny & BreezyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezes TaperHighs: 53 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Early Shower, Becoming Sunny & Breezes TaperHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Early Shower, Becoming Sunny & Breezes TaperHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 34 - 38 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now