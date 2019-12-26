AccuWeather: Dry pattern returns today

Breezy this morning with a few showers lingering over the Peninsula and South Bay. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to middle 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Building high pressure brings us increasing sunshine and warmth today as breezes taper. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.
A clear and cold night develops with lows in the lower 30s inland to barely 40 degrees in San Francisco.
Friday and Beyond:
Sunshine continues tomorrow with similar high temperatures.
A few more clouds enter our sky Saturday.
A chance of rain arrives Sunday night and continues through Monday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/36
Fremont: 56/37
Oakland: 55/39
Redwood City: 55/38
San Francisco: 55/41
San Jose: 56/37
San Rafael: 57/38
Santa Rosa: 57/31
Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Early Shower, Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Early Shower, Becoming Sunny & Breezes Taper
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 34 - 38 Degrees
