AccuWeather forecast: Another storm arrives today

We begin today partly cloudy with a stray leftover showers possible and patchy fog, most likely across the North Bay. Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Our next storm arrives in the North Bay this afternoon with light rain developing, especially near the Coast. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s. The 1-Light Storm on our Storm Impact Scale spreads showers north to south this evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts stay below .15". Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
A chance of isolated showers continues tomorrow. Most of us remain dry. High reach similar levels to today. Showers begin Wednesday then increase to moderate to heavy rain Thursday. The storm begins as a 1-Light and increases to a 2-Thursday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 56/45
Fremont: 56/45
Oakland: 56/46
Redwood City: 55/46
San Francisco: 54/47
San Jose: 56/46
San Rafael: 55/45
Santa Rosa: 55/41
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 44 - 47 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
