AccuWeather forecast: Another storm arrives today

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin today partly cloudy with a stray leftover showers possible and patchy fog, most likely across the North Bay. Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s.Our next storm arrives in the North Bay this afternoon with light rain developing, especially near the Coast. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s. The 1-Light Storm on our Storm Impact Scale spreads showers north to south this evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts stay below .15". Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.A chance of isolated showers continues tomorrow. Most of us remain dry. High reach similar levels to today. Showers begin Wednesday then increase to moderate to heavy rain Thursday. The storm begins as a 1-Light and increases to a 2-Thursday.Concord: 56/45Fremont: 56/45Oakland: 56/46Redwood City: 55/46San Francisco: 54/47San Jose: 56/46San Rafael: 55/45Santa Rosa: 55/41TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening ShowersHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 44 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers & FogLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 42 - 47 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now