Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Another storm arrives today

We begin today partly cloudy with a stray leftover showers possible and patchy fog, most likely across the North Bay. Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Our next storm arrives in the North Bay this afternoon with light rain developing, especially near the Coast. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s. The 1-Light Storm on our Storm Impact Scale spreads showers north to south this evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts stay below .15". Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A chance of isolated showers continues tomorrow. Most of us remain dry. High reach similar levels to today. Showers begin Wednesday then increase to moderate to heavy rain Thursday. The storm begins as a 1-Light and increases to a 2-Thursday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/45
Fremont: 56/45
Oakland: 56/46
Redwood City: 55/46
San Francisco: 54/47
San Jose: 56/46
San Rafael: 55/45
Santa Rosa: 55/41

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 44 - 47 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & Fog
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
