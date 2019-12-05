Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow

Good news. Live Doppler 7 is fairly quiet this morning. On the other hand, too much moisture lingers in our air this morning. Fog will reduce visibility and be an issue during the entire morning commute. Temperatures range from the middle 40s to milder middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly cloudy sky today as we sit between storms. A random light shower is possible but not enough to warrant a Storm Impact Scale.

Clouds continue tonight and fog reforms. Drizzle to light rain falls near the Coast. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Friday and Beyond:
Random light showers fall during the day before the big show arrives during the evening hours. Hours of steady rain pulsing from moderate to heavy at times arrives just in time for the evening commute. Breezes increase from the south and become gusty during the evening. The storm rains from north to south and ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

Showers keep us wet almost all day Saturday but the intensity drops and so does the Storm Impact Scale to a 1-Light. A few showers linger Sunday before drying begins during the afternoon.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/49
Fremont: 60/52
Oakland: 60/53
Redwood City: 60/53
San Francisco: 59/52
San Jose: 61/53
San Rafael: 60/52
Santa Rosa: 60/51

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

