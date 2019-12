AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow

Temperatures:

Good news. Live Doppler 7 is fairly quiet this morning. On the other hand, too much moisture lingers in our air this morning. Fog will reduce visibility and be an issue during the entire morning commute. Temperatures range from the middle 40s to milder middle 50s.Mostly cloudy sky today as we sit between storms. A random light shower is possible but not enough to warrant a Storm Impact Scale Clouds continue tonight and fog reforms. Drizzle to light rain falls near the Coast. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.Random light showers fall during the day before the big show arrives during the evening hours. Hours of steady rain pulsing from moderate to heavy at times arrives just in time for the evening commute. Breezes increase from the south and become gusty during the evening. The storm rains from north to south and ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.Showers keep us wet almost all day Saturday but the intensity drops and so does the Storm Impact Scale to a 1-Light. A few showers linger Sunday before drying begins during the afternoon.Concord: 60/49Fremont: 60/52Oakland: 60/53Redwood City: 60/53San Francisco: 59/52San Jose: 61/53San Rafael: 60/52Santa Rosa: 60/51TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 50 - 54 Degrees