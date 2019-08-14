AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air through Friday

You will notice a change outside this morning. Milder temperatures from the middle 50s to near 70 degrees linger during our morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Other than a few clouds along the Coast, expect sizzling sunshine and warm to hot temperatures this afternoon. Highs range from the lower 70s at the Coast to lower 100s Inland.
HEAT ADVISORY: 11AM Today - 8PM Thursday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 11AM Today - 10PM Friday
SPARE THE AIR: Today
Expect increasing clouds along the Coast but starry skies above our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Thursday - Friday:
The brutal heat holds in all neighborhoods tomorrow.
Highs drop 4 to 6 degrees Friday, but still way above average.
Temperatures:
Concord: 106/64
Fremont: 92/63
Oakland: 87/59
Redwood City: 94/63
San Francisco: 80/59
San Jose: 95/65
San Rafael: 96/57
Santa Rosa: 100/58
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 103 - 107 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 64 - 69 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 95 - 100 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 101 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air through Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News