AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air through Friday

You will notice a change outside this morning. Milder temperatures from the middle 50s to near 70 degrees linger during our morning commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Other than a few clouds along the Coast, expect sizzling sunshine and warm to hot temperatures this afternoon. Highs range from the lower 70s at the Coast to lower 100s Inland.

HEAT ADVISORY: 11AM Today - 8PM Thursday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 11AM Today - 10PM Friday
SPARE THE AIR: Today

Expect increasing clouds along the Coast but starry skies above our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Thursday - Friday:
The brutal heat holds in all neighborhoods tomorrow.
Highs drop 4 to 6 degrees Friday, but still way above average.

Temperatures:
Concord: 106/64
Fremont: 92/63
Oakland: 87/59
Redwood City: 94/63
San Francisco: 80/59
San Jose: 95/65
San Rafael: 96/57
Santa Rosa: 100/58

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 103 - 107 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 64 - 69 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 95 - 100 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 101 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

