AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air through Friday

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

You will notice a change outside this morning. Milder temperatures from the middle 50s to near 70 degrees linger during our morning commute.Other than a few clouds along the Coast, expect sizzling sunshine and warm to hot temperatures this afternoon. Highs range from the lower 70s at the Coast to lower 100s Inland.HEAT ADVISORY: 11AM Today - 8PM ThursdayEXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 11AM Today - 10PM Friday SPARE THE AIR : TodayExpect increasing clouds along the Coast but starry skies above our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 70s.The brutal heat holds in all neighborhoods tomorrow.Highs drop 4 to 6 degrees Friday, but still way above average.Concord: 106/64Fremont: 92/63Oakland: 87/59Redwood City: 94/63San Francisco: 80/59San Jose: 95/65San Rafael: 96/57Santa Rosa: 100/58TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 86 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 103 - 107 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 64 - 69 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 95 - 100 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 94 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 91 - 101 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: ClearLows: 61 - 66 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now