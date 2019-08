AccuWeather Forecast: Fog overnight to linger into the afternoon

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

The marine layer has deepened and that means you will see more fog overnight around the coast and bay. The fog will linger at the beaches well into the afternoon tomorrow while bright skies are expected elsewhere with typical temperatures for this time of year.A warmer pattern sets up for Sunday. It turns hot inland but, it will remain mild at the coast thanks to the fog and the sea breeze.Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 90sConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy, Patchy Drizzle in AMLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Few High CloudsLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Foggy AreasLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Mild & BreezyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: A Few CloudsLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low 80s to Low 90sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now