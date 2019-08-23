AccuWeather Forecast: Fog overnight to linger into the afternoon

The marine layer has deepened and that means you will see more fog overnight around the coast and bay. The fog will linger at the beaches well into the afternoon tomorrow while bright skies are expected elsewhere with typical temperatures for this time of year.
Sunday:
A warmer pattern sets up for Sunday. It turns hot inland but, it will remain mild at the coast thanks to the fog and the sea breeze.
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 90s
Temperatures:
Concord 90
Oakland 76
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 71
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 86
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy, Patchy Drizzle in AM
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Few High Clouds
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Foggy Areas
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Mild & Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: A Few Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
