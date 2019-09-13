AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and unhealthy air peak today

We begin our Friday the 13th with a clear sky and milder temperatures, middle 50s to upper 60s.
Under a mostly sunny sky highs warm to levels that are 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average. We begin today with upper 70s at the Coast, upper 80s to middle 90s across the Bay and upper 90s to lower 100s Inland. Air quality could also be an issue this afternoon.
SPARE THE AIR ALERT: Today
HEAT ADVISORY: Today 11a.m. - 7p.m.
Mostly clear and cool to mild temperatures tonight, middle 50s to upper 60s. This will be our last above average night for a while.
Weekend:
Heat relief returns to the Coast and most of the Bay Saturday while Inland areas bake for another day.
The sea breeze returns temperatures to average levels everywhere Sunday. Increasing high clouds also help temper the heat.
Temperatures:
Concord: 102/62
Fremont: 96/61
Oakland: 93/61
Redwood City: 95/61
San Francisco: 89/60
San Jose: 96/63
San Rafael: 96/58
Santa Rosa: 98/55
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 88 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 100 - 103 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 96 - 100 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 90 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 93 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
