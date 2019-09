AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and unhealthy air peak today

Temperatures:

We begin our Friday the 13th with a clear sky and milder temperatures, middle 50s to upper 60s.Under a mostly sunny sky highs warm to levels that are 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average. We begin today with upper 70s at the Coast, upper 80s to middle 90s across the Bay and upper 90s to lower 100s Inland. Air quality could also be an issue this afternoon.SPARE THE AIR ALERT: TodayHEAT ADVISORY: Today 11a.m. - 7p.m.Mostly clear and cool to mild temperatures tonight, middle 50s to upper 60s. This will be our last above average night for a while.Heat relief returns to the Coast and most of the Bay Saturday while Inland areas bake for another day.The sea breeze returns temperatures to average levels everywhere Sunday. Increasing high clouds also help temper the heat.Concord: 102/62Fremont: 96/61Oakland: 93/61Redwood City: 95/61San Francisco: 89/60San Jose: 96/63San Rafael: 96/58Santa Rosa: 98/55TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 77 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 88 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 100 - 103 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 62 - 67 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 96 - 100 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 90 - 95 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 93 - 98 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 59 - 64 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now