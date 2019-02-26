Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain, gusty wind move through Bay Area

Waves of heavy rain and gusty wind will continue moving through the Bay Area tonight, with the increasing likelihood of flooding on rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas. This is a strong storm, ranking 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 50s. Wednesday will feature early morning downpours, but the storm will lose a bit of its intensity -- by midday, it will be a level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s near the bay and inland. Showers will linger into Thursday, and Friday will be partly sunny and dry, but rain will return over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 62
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Showers
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Upper 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Periods of Rain
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Morning Showers/Cooler
Highs: 54 Coast to 56 Inland
