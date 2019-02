Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain, gusty wind move through Bay Area

Temperatures:

Waves of heavy rain and gusty wind will continue moving through the Bay Area tonight, with the increasing likelihood of flooding on rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas. This is a strong storm, ranking 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 50s. Wednesday will feature early morning downpours, but the storm will lose a bit of its intensity -- by midday, it will be a level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s near the bay and inland. Showers will linger into Thursday, and Friday will be partly sunny and dry, but rain will return over the weekend.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Lingering ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Upper 40s to Near 50Tomorrow: Periods of RainHighs: Near 60Tonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sMorning Showers/CoolerHighs: 54 Coast to 56 Inland