AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers, fog, then partly cloudy

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Sunday

Saturday starts with a few isolated showers & fog. Skies will be partly cloudy for the bulk of the day. Early this evening a front will push across the Bay Area spreading scattered showers. These showers will end overnight with less than a quarter of an inch of rain expected. DENSE FOG ADVISORY : Until 8 a.m.Lows range from the lower 40s to lower 50s. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.Saturday we will continue the chance of a scattered shower as a cold front moves through the Bay Area. The day is not a washout by any means. Expect some peeks of sun from time to time with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the lower 60s.Sunny & cool conditions will arrive for the rest of Sunday.Highs: 56-60Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of rain.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.HIGHS: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50s.Morning fog, then sunny & cool.HIGHS: 54-56.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now