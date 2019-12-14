AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers, fog, then partly cloudy

Saturday starts with a few isolated showers & fog. Skies will be partly cloudy for the bulk of the day. Early this evening a front will push across the Bay Area spreading scattered showers. These showers will end overnight with less than a quarter of an inch of rain expected.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Until 8 a.m.
Lows range from the lower 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.
Weekend and Beyond:
Saturday we will continue the chance of a scattered shower as a cold front moves through the Bay Area. The day is not a washout by any means. Expect some peeks of sun from time to time with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the lower 60s.
Sunny & cool conditions will arrive for the rest of Sunday.
Highs: 56-60
Temperatures:
Concord: 53/58
Fremont: 53/58
Redwood City: 51/57
San Francisco: 52/57
San Jose: 52/59
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday
Morning fog, then sunny & cool.
HIGHS: 54-56.
