AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers, fog, then partly cloudy

Saturday starts with a few isolated showers & fog. Skies will be partly cloudy for the bulk of the day. Early this evening a front will push across the Bay Area spreading scattered showers. These showers will end overnight with less than a quarter of an inch of rain expected.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Until 8 a.m.

Lows range from the lower 40s to lower 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Today 3 p.m. - Saturday 3 a.m.

Weekend and Beyond:
Saturday we will continue the chance of a scattered shower as a cold front moves through the Bay Area. The day is not a washout by any means. Expect some peeks of sun from time to time with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the lower 60s.
Sunny & cool conditions will arrive for the rest of Sunday.

Highs: 56-60

Temperatures:
Concord: 53/58
Fremont: 53/58
Redwood City: 51/57
San Francisco: 52/57
San Jose: 52/59

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday
Morning fog, then sunny & cool.
HIGHS: 54-56.

