AccuWeather Forecast: Last cool days are here

We begin today with increasing clouds as the marine layer deepened while we were sleeping. The high cloud deck means less fog away from the Coast during the morning commute. Cool temperatures in the lower to upper 50s lurk outside.A dry cold front brings us increasing sunshine and even cooler afternoon temperatures. Lows stretch from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.Clouds and even cooler conditions develop tonight. Lows dip into the middle 40s in our Inland valleys with lower to middle 50s elsewhere.Our last cool afternoon settles into tomorrow's forecast.Dangerous surf also develops. BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT : Thursday 5a.m. - Friday 5p.m.Concord: 76/54Fremont: 72/54Oakland: 70/53Redwood City: 72/50San Francisco: 64/54San Jose: 73/55San Rafael: 72/50Santa Rosa: 74/46Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Mostly SunnyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Afternoon SunshineHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Increasing SunshineHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 Degrees