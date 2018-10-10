AccuWeather Forecast: Last cool days are here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today with increasing clouds as the marine layer deepened while we were sleeping. The high cloud deck means less fog away from the Coast during the morning commute. Cool temperatures in the lower to upper 50s lurk outside.
Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A dry cold front brings us increasing sunshine and even cooler afternoon temperatures. Lows stretch from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.
Clouds and even cooler conditions develop tonight. Lows dip into the middle 40s in our Inland valleys with lower to middle 50s elsewhere.
Thursday:
Our last cool afternoon settles into tomorrow's forecast.
Dangerous surf also develops.
BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT: Thursday 5a.m. - Friday 5p.m.
Concord: 76/54
Fremont: 72/54
Oakland: 70/53
Redwood City: 72/50
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 73/55
San Rafael: 72/50
Santa Rosa: 74/46
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Today's Temperatures:
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Increasing Sunshine
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
