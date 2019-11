AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season, fire danger increasing

Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Good Morning!Big changes this week. Unfortunately, this does not include a chance of rain.This morning we begin mainly clear with temperatures in the lower 40s to middle 50s. Sunshine and an offshore breeze brings us near record warm high temperatures this afternoon. Highs range from the middle and upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.Low and high clouds increase as the sea breeze returns. The blanket of clouds keep us in the middle 40s to middle 50s again.A dry cold front kick us some clouds and winds but no rain tomorrow. Highs tank into the upper 50s to middle 60s. Drier air behind the cold front and gusty breezes increase our critical fire danger levels Wednesday through Thursday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH : Wednesday 4 a.m. - Thursday 7 a.m.Concord: 78/53Fremont: 73/54Oakland: 72/54Redwood City: 73/54San Francisco: 71/53San Jose: 75/53San Rafael: 76/52Santa Rosa: 79/47TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 54 Degrees