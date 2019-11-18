AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season, fire danger increasing

Good Morning!
Big changes this week. Unfortunately, this does not include a chance of rain.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
This morning we begin mainly clear with temperatures in the lower 40s to middle 50s. Sunshine and an offshore breeze brings us near record warm high temperatures this afternoon. Highs range from the middle and upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.
Low and high clouds increase as the sea breeze returns. The blanket of clouds keep us in the middle 40s to middle 50s again.
Tuesday and Beyond:
A dry cold front kick us some clouds and winds but no rain tomorrow. Highs tank into the upper 50s to middle 60s. Drier air behind the cold front and gusty breezes increase our critical fire danger levels Wednesday through Thursday.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Wednesday 4 a.m. - Thursday 7 a.m.
Temperatures
Concord: 78/53
Fremont: 73/54
Oakland: 72/54
Redwood City: 73/54
San Francisco: 71/53
San Jose: 75/53
San Rafael: 76/52
Santa Rosa: 79/47
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season, fire danger increasing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More