Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season, fire danger increasing

Good Morning!
Big changes this week. Unfortunately, this does not include a chance of rain.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This morning we begin mainly clear with temperatures in the lower 40s to middle 50s. Sunshine and an offshore breeze brings us near record warm high temperatures this afternoon. Highs range from the middle and upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.

Low and high clouds increase as the sea breeze returns. The blanket of clouds keep us in the middle 40s to middle 50s again.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A dry cold front kick us some clouds and winds but no rain tomorrow. Highs tank into the upper 50s to middle 60s. Drier air behind the cold front and gusty breezes increase our critical fire danger levels Wednesday through Thursday.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Wednesday 4 a.m. - Thursday 7 a.m.

Temperatures
Concord: 78/53
Fremont: 73/54
Oakland: 72/54
Redwood City: 73/54
San Francisco: 71/53
San Jose: 75/53
San Rafael: 76/52
Santa Rosa: 79/47

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont's housing solutions
PG&E warns power shutoff could be coming mid-week
Dreamforce 2019 to impact traffic in Downtown SF
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
Show More
Palo Alto city worker dies after being injured on the job
Paradise football team remains undefeated
49ers rally to beat Cardinals 36-26
Raiders on 3-game win streak after beating Bengals 17-10
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News