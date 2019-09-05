Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Misty morning today

The marine layer cloud deck spreads across more neighborhoods this morning with mist and drizzle around the Bay and more so at the Coast. The blanket of clouds keep us a bit milder during the commute, middle 50s to lower 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The low clouds return to the Coast slower this morning as the sea breeze increases today. These shave a couple degrees off today's highs, middle 60s at the Coast to near 90 degrees Inland.

Clouds and spotty mist return tonight with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend:
Expect a similar pattern tomorrow with minor cooling.
Breezy and below average temperatures with less sunshine make Saturday our coolest day.
More sunshine and a slower breeze bring us back to average Sunday.

Dorian:
Dorian continues to hug the Southeast Coast today. Heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds create havoc through tomorrow.

Temperatures:
Concord: 88/61
Fremont: 79/61
Oakland: 74/60
Redwood City: 78/61
San Francisco: 68/58
San Jose: 82/60
San Rafael: 82/57
Santa Rosa: 86/54

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy

Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

