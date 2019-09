AccuWeather Forecast: Misty morning today

Temperatures:

The marine layer cloud deck spreads across more neighborhoods this morning with mist and drizzle around the Bay and more so at the Coast. The blanket of clouds keep us a bit milder during the commute, middle 50s to lower 60s.The low clouds return to the Coast slower this morning as the sea breeze increases today. These shave a couple degrees off today's highs, middle 60s at the Coast to near 90 degrees Inland.Clouds and spotty mist return tonight with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.Expect a similar pattern tomorrow with minor cooling.Breezy and below average temperatures with less sunshine make Saturday our coolest day.More sunshine and a slower breeze bring us back to average Sunday.Dorian continues to hug the Southeast Coast today. Heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds create havoc through tomorrow.Concord: 88/61Fremont: 79/61Oakland: 74/60Redwood City: 78/61San Francisco: 68/58San Jose: 82/60San Rafael: 82/57Santa Rosa: 86/54TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, MistyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, MistyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 81 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 78 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 61 Degrees