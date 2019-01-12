WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies

Saturday will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures ranging from 58-60 degrees.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures
Concord: 48/59
Fremont: 52/60
Redwood City: 50/59
San Francisco: 51/59
San Jose: 53/61

Coast
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sun & clouds.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Some clouds.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday
Showers by the late afternoon.
A Beach Hazard Statement 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Increased risk of sneaker waves from the Sonoma County coast to Monterey.
HIGHS: 58-62.


(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
