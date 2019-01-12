Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures ranging from 58-60 degrees.
Temperatures
Concord: 48/59
Fremont: 52/60
Redwood City: 50/59
San Francisco: 51/59
San Jose: 53/61
Coast
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sun & clouds.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Some clouds.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Looking ahead to Sunday
Showers by the late afternoon.
A Beach Hazard Statement 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Increased risk of sneaker waves from the Sonoma County coast to Monterey.
HIGHS: 58-62.
