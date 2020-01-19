AccuWeather forecast: Patchy fog overnight

Increasing clouds overnight with patchy fog in spots. Lows fall into the mid-30s to mid-40s. Sunday is a partly sunny and dry day.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
If you are headed to the 49ers game in the afternoon expect a kickoff temperature around 61. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.
NFC Championship Game:
Go Niners! Temps will edge to near 60 tomorrow under partly sunny skies in Santa Clara around 3:30. It'll be a great day for the 49ers NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 60
San Francisco: 55
Oakland: 57
San Jose: 61
Concord: 57
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Monday:
It is a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
