Accuweather Forecast: Rain, wind to intensify overnight

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain early, but rain and wind will intensify overnight into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
Morning commuters can expect periods of heavy rain and gusty wind from this level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
The storm will weaken by mid-morning and will mainly produce occasional showers for the remainder of the day.
Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland and around the bay shoreline.
Scattered showers will linger into Thursday, but we can expect sunnier and drier conditions on Friday. Light rain will return over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 59
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 58
Coast:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Showers/Turning Cooler
Highs: Low 50s coast to Mid 50s Inland
