Accuweather Forecast: Rain, wind to intensify overnight

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday evening.

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain early, but rain and wind will intensify overnight into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning commuters can expect periods of heavy rain and gusty wind from this level 2 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

The storm will weaken by mid-morning and will mainly produce occasional showers for the remainder of the day.

Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland and around the bay shoreline.

Scattered showers will linger into Thursday, but we can expect sunnier and drier conditions on Friday. Light rain will return over the weekend.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 59
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Periods of Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy AM/Showers PM
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Showers/Turning Cooler
Highs: Low 50s coast to Mid 50s Inland



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
