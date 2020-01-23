AccuWeather forecast: Stray shower north today and tomorrow, otherwise dry and mild until Saturday

We begin today clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures range from the upper 30s in our Inland Valleys to near 50 degrees in San Francisco. Watch out for increasing fog during the morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Fog slowly fades today thanks to high clouds dimming our sunshine. Areas that see sunshine first warm into the lower 60s this afternoon while other areas reach the upper 50s. These afternoon highs reach 2 to 6 degrees above average.
High clouds remain tonight as fog forms once again. We wake up to a narrower range of temperatures tomorrow, middle to upper 40s.
Friday and Beyond:
The tail-end of a cold front sweeps across the North Bay tomorrow with a chance of morning and late evening light showers. Elsewhere partly sunny and mild conditions continue.
Light to moderate rain returns to all our neighborhoods Saturday evening and lingers through Sunday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/46
Fremont: 62/46
Oakland: 60/47
Redwood City: 62/46
San Francisco: 59/47
San Jose: 65/46
San Rafael: 59/47
Santa Rosa: 62/45
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Stray shower north today and tomorrow, otherwise dry and mild until Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News