AccuWeather forecast: Stray shower north today and tomorrow, otherwise dry and mild until Saturday

We begin today clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures range from the upper 30s in our Inland Valleys to near 50 degrees in San Francisco. Watch out for increasing fog during the morning commute.




Fog slowly fades today thanks to high clouds dimming our sunshine. Areas that see sunshine first warm into the lower 60s this afternoon while other areas reach the upper 50s. These afternoon highs reach 2 to 6 degrees above average.

High clouds remain tonight as fog forms once again. We wake up to a narrower range of temperatures tomorrow, middle to upper 40s.

Friday and Beyond:
The tail-end of a cold front sweeps across the North Bay tomorrow with a chance of morning and late evening light showers. Elsewhere partly sunny and mild conditions continue.

Light to moderate rain returns to all our neighborhoods Saturday evening and lingers through Sunday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/46
Fremont: 62/46
Oakland: 60/47
Redwood City: 62/46
San Francisco: 59/47
San Jose: 65/46
San Rafael: 59/47
Santa Rosa: 62/45

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 48 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

