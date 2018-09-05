AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, milder weather inland

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and slighty milder inland.
Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 80s inland. A sharp warm-up will occur on Friday, pushing high temperatures into the mid 60s at the coast, low 80s near the bay, and mid 90s inland. This warmer pattern will taper off gradually through the weekend, followed by a much cooler pattern by the middle of next week.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 87
Oakland 71
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 65
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 82
Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Looking Ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Much Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
