AccuWeather Forecast: Warm weather continues in Bay Area

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Skies will remain clear overnight. Another sunny and warm to hot day is on tap Friday under sunny skies.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Air quality will be moderate so expect hazy conditions inland.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 90
Oakland 77
Redwood City 81
San Francisco 76
San Jose 88
Santa Rosa 88

Coast
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s

Inland
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hazy & Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Saturday:
Sunshine will prevail across all areas on Saturday. Autumn begins at 6:54 pm and the heat eases a little.

