AccuWeather Forecast: Warm weather continues in Bay Area

Skies will remain clear overnight. Another sunny and warm to hot day is on tap Friday under sunny skies. Air quality will be moderate so expect hazy conditions inland.

Concord
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 60s

Oakland
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s

Redwood City
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hazy & Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

San Francisco
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

San Jose
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Santa Rosa
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Saturday: Sunshine will prevail across all areas on Saturday. Autumn begins at 6:54 pm and the heat eases a little.