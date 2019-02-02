GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Andre Iguodala pranks JaVale McGee while presenting him with Warriors' NBA championship ring

Lakers center JaVale McGee shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Former Golden State Warriors player JaVale McGee was presented with his 2018 NBA Championship ring before the Warriors-Lakers game Saturday night -- but not before Andre Iguodala had some fun.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee attempts to deliver weather forecast, more during ABC7 visit

McGee looked inside the box holding his ring only to find nothing there. Iguodala got him!

Watch the hilarious moment below:


Looks like Iguodala had it hidden in his hand. It was all laughs between the two former teammates and Iguodala did end up giving it back.

This is McGee's second championship ring.

The Warriors had planned to give it to him during the Warriors-Lakers game on Christmas Day, but he was out due to pneumonia.

