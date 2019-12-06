Bay Area residents keep eyes to the sky as storm approaches

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain will be moving into the Bay Area on Friday.Anne Kesti got the message and was at Trader Joe's in Pinole right when it opened on Friday to beat the storm. She is in a wheelchair and says she does not want to be out later in the rain."Being in a wheelchair, I get more wet than a person who is able to walk because you don't get all wet like I do. My lap gets wet," she explained.Rain here means snow in Tahoe. At Sports Basement that means business is good."Sales have been crazy. Skis and snowboards have been flying off the shelves. The rental department has been crazy," said Sports Basement PJ Lozano.But forecasters are warning people not to drive up to Tahoe during the storm. Officials say Intersate 80 will be difficult and maybe impossible to drive through Friday afternoon.Sports basement is heeding the warning."Today (Friday), it's risky to drive up there. Our bus was cancelled," Lozano said about the shuttle they have to Tahoe.But snowboarder Ryan Ghannan can't resist the pull of fresh powder. He is leaving in the morning."Nervous I am going to get caught in the snowstorm, but excited to snowboard in fresh snow," Ghannan said about how he is feeling.Others we talked to said "no, thank you.""I'm not that crazy. I'll pass on that- good luck to everyone else though," said Pinole Resident Iman Ayyad.