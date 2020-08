Bay Area cities see record high temperatures, Death Valley hits 130 degrees

Santa Rosa: high of 103, last record was 100 in 2019



Livermore: high of 106, last record was 105 in 1951



Half Moon Bay: high of 82, last record was 72 in 2015



San Jose: high of 100, last record was 97 in 2015



Santa Cruz: high of 107, last record was 94 in 1983



Salinas: high of 98, last record was 94 in 1933



Monterey: high of 94, last record was 90 in 2015

More record warmth today

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/d6awI31Rxr — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 17, 2020

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a dangerously hot day across the Bay Area following a thunderstorm with rare lightning on Sunday. Several cities hit record highs and Death Valley in California may have seen the area's hottest day since 1913.The National Weather Service reports:The National Weather Service said another record was reached at Death Valley National Park in Southern California in Inyo County.Per the climate data in xmACIS2, Sunday temperatures at Furnance Creek reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The agency said it's the first time since 1913 that the area reached that scorching temperature. In July 2013, it last reached 129 degrees Fahrenheit.If the climate data is valid, the agency said it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3 degrees.An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Wednesday in the Bay Area.