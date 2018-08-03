SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Notice a different color to the skies over the Bay Area? That's because the winds shifted, from blowing east to blowing south, and are bringing smoke from the wildfires burning in Northern California.
The winds steered smoke from the Mendocino Complex Fires over the entire Bay Area.
The intense heat from the fires is elevating the smoke into the middle parts of the atmosphere.
This is keeping the hazardous air above us Friday and Saturday.
In the lower levels, our air quality will fluctuate between good and moderate as the sea breeze transports cleaner air from over the ocean through our neighborhoods. No air quality alerts have been issued for the Bay Area.
