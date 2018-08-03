SMOKE

California wildfire smoke makes for hazy skies in parts of Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

You may have noticed smoky skies across Bay Area Friday

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Notice a different color to the skies over the Bay Area? That's because the winds shifted, from blowing east to blowing south, and are bringing smoke from the wildfires burning in Northern California.

PHOTOS: A look at the wildfires burning across California


The winds steered smoke from the Mendocino Complex Fires over the entire Bay Area.

The intense heat from the fires is elevating the smoke into the middle parts of the atmosphere.

RELATED: Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast

This is keeping the hazardous air above us Friday and Saturday.

In the lower levels, our air quality will fluctuate between good and moderate as the sea breeze transports cleaner air from over the ocean through our neighborhoods. No air quality alerts have been issued for the Bay Area.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersmokewildfirepollutionweatherwindCarr Firemadison square gardenSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SMOKE
Ferguson Fire near Yosemite leaves 2 more firefighters hurt
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
Crews make progress containing County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
More smoke
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: More Sunshine, Warmth & Haze Today & Tomorrow
Photos from the wildfires across California
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News