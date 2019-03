It's been a bitter Bay Area winter, but hang in there - Starting today it's technically spring!Well, sort of. March 1 is the start of meteorological spring, which means the coldest three months of the year are behind us.In just a few weeks we'll have even more daylight with the astronomical start of spring, also known as the spring equinox, on March 20th.On this day the sun will be directly over the equator, giving the whole wide world 12 hours of sunshine.This means we're almost done with winter. Bring on the sun!