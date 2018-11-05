Dry weather possibly lasting into Thanksgiving

In case you forgot, our typical November rainfall ranges between 2"-4" for most.

Last time we saw rain was back on October 2nd and 3rd. pic.twitter.com/a6GJDsRhhy — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 5, 2018

We are going on more than a month since we have seen rain in the Bay Area.November is when we see our rain chances rapidly increase. Most places typically see between 2-4 inches of rainfall over the 30-day period of November.Thanks to a large area of high pressure off of our coastline, our storm track has been pushed so far north along the border of Oregon and Washington.Over the next seven days, this pattern will not be changing. In fact, our latest weather guidance has us remaining dry into Thanksgiving week.