WEATHER

Dry weather possibly lasting into Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

We are going on more than a month since we have seen rain in the Bay Area.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We are going on more than a month since we have seen rain in the Bay Area.

November is when we see our rain chances rapidly increase. Most places typically see between 2-4 inches of rainfall over the 30-day period of November.


Thanks to a large area of high pressure off of our coastline, our storm track has been pushed so far north along the border of Oregon and Washington.

Over the next seven days, this pattern will not be changing. In fact, our latest weather guidance has us remaining dry into Thanksgiving week.

MORE: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast here

VIDEO: DRONEVIEW7 over dry hills in Contra Costa County
EMBED More News Videos

DRONEVIEW7 flew over the dry hills near Crockett, Calif.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormforecastbay areaSan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and cool overnight
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and cool overnight
Red Flag Warning prompts concern from East Bay fire officials
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd after 1 killed, 2 hurt in San Rafael detox center shooting
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon drops minimum shipping, Southwest adds SJC routes
Weinstein lawyers try again to get sex assault case tossed
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Show More
National Redhead Day: 10 reasons redheads are awesome
Alameda County voting approaching 2016 general election numbers
Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places
Experiment finds too much social media leads to anxiety in teens
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
More News