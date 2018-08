ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says our current storm system is producing some unusual weather by Californian standards. A funnel cloud was spotted spinning over houses north of Sacramento on March 21.The funnel cloud formed around the same time a tornado warning was issued for Yuba County, Wednesday evening. The funnel cloud did reach the ground a short time later. It was one of two tornadoes spawned by this storm, says Nicco.Nicco says there were only 2 tornadoes reported in the U.S. on Wednesday.