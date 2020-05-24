Weather

'Be extremely careful': Heat advisory in effect this week across Bay Area, temperatures to reach 90s, 100s

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Weather Service has a strong message ahead of the heat advisory that goes into effect Monday morning and continues through the week, saying this is "not just another typical heat wave."

The weather agency says temperatures, which are likely to hit the 100s in the East and North Bay valleys, may push residents to look for relief along the coast or at parks - ones that may be closed because of COVID-19.

RELATED: AccuWeather forecast: Warm temperatures with excessive heat expected Monday

"Please be extremely careful with your own and your loved one's health over the next several days as the peak of this heat wave begins to take its toll on the region," the agency said in a statement Sunday.



The first Spare the Air Alert of the year has also been issued for Monday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, with light winds, high temperatures and vehicle exhaust forecast to make air quality unhealthy.

"As the shelter in place continues, even with reduced traffic on our roads, there is still enough tailpipe exhaust to allow smog to build up during this hot weather," air district Executive Director Jack Broadbent said in an announcement. "Bay Area residents are concerned about their respiratory health more than ever and can protect themselves this Memorial Day by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, when air pollution levels are highest."

Air district officials warn that ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

The National Weather Service reminds Bay Area residents to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat-related symptoms and to hydrate.

If outdoors during the hot temperatures, be sure to hydrate and do not leave children, pets or the elderly in hot cars.



Temperatures are expected to be 6 to 13 degrees above normal along the coast and the heat advisory has been issued for interior portions of the Bay Area from 11 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Thursday.



Inland areas in the San Francisco Bay Area are expected to see temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s, according to the weather service, with 80s and 90s near shorelines.

Other coastal regions will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest days of the week, the National Weather Service predicts.

RELATED: What can you do Memorial Day weekend? We break down what's allowed and what's not amid coronavirus crisis

Activities for the Memorial Day weekend are limited because of COVID-19, but hiking and picnic are allowed - at a distance and only with those in your household.

The Spare the Air season officially started on May 4, but the district said at the time that record-low numbers of cars on the region's roads due to COVID-19 coronavirus-related shelter-in-place orders had led to good air quality throughout the area.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can sign up for text alerts by texting the word "START" to 817-57, register for email AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
