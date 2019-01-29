SEVERE WEATHER

Historic, brutal cold could bring Midwest cities to standstill

CHICAGO (KGO) --
Much of the Midwest is preparing for brutal cold that may bring some major cities to a standstill. Wednesday morning, low temperatures will drop into record territory but brisk winds will make it feel downright frigid. Wind chills, a combination of the air temperature and winds, will make it fell like 30 to 60 degrees below zero outside. The National Weather Service in Chicago estimates frostbite & hypothermia can happen in less than 10 minutes to exposed skin under those conditions.

There will be close to a 100 difference in what it feels like between the San Francisco Bay Area and Chicago Wednesday morning. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in Chicago is -27 set back on January 20, 1985, a record which is in jeopardy.

