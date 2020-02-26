accuweather

How leap years and days work and why we have them

Once every four years, an extra day is added to the month of February. That year is considered a leap year, and February 29 is known as a leap day.

Leap years exist because it takes the Earth 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to orbit the sun -- almost an extra quarter of a day per year. If you count the quarter of a day up for each year, you get an extra day added every fourth year.

If we didn't use leap years, our calendars would be off by approximately 25 days after 100 years, according to AccuWeather. It's important to note, though, that the method isn't perfect. Leap years are skipped on century years that are evenly divided by 100 (like 1900 and 2100). They're not, however, skipped on century years that are evenly divided by 400 (like 2000 and 2400).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherleap daycalendarsociety
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth continues today
No February rain in sight for Bay Area for first time since 1864
Valentine's Day: A flower's long journey to your special someone
Snow Moon: How to see 1st supermoon of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee shooting injures 8, 'multiple dead' mayor says; shooter dead
Castro Valley deadly hit-and-run suspect out on bail
Bay Area workers get tax statements from employers that didn't hire them
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Bay Area suspects come face-to-face with Italian officer's widow during trial
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Coronavirus: 83 New York residents in voluntary isolation
San Leandro BART fare evaders still getting by
Coronavirus: USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Coronavirus: Beards, mustaches can interfere with face masks, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News