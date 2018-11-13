LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire

The Sonoma County Office of Education has closed several schools due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire.Full list of affected schools below:Bellevue Union, Santa RosaBennett Valley, Santa RosaFort Ross, CazaderoKenwood, KenwoodMontgomery, CazaderoOld Adobe, PetalumaRincon Valley, Santa RosaRoseland, Santa RosaWilmar, PetalumaAlexander Valley Union, HealdsburgCloverdale Unified, CloverdaleCotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Cotati/Rohnert ParkCinnabar, PetalumaDunham, PetalumaForestville Union, ForestvilleGeyserville Unified, GeyservilleGravenstein Union, SebastopolGuerneville School, GuernevilleHarmony Union, OccidentalHealdsburg Unified, HealdsburgMark West Union, Santa RosaMonte Rio, Monte RioOak Grove Union, Santa RosaPetaluma City Schools, PetalumaPiner-Olivet Union, Santa RosaSanta Rosa City Schools, Santa RosaSebastopol Union, SebastopolSonoma Valley Unified, SonomaTwin Hills, SebastopolTwo Rock, PetalumaWaugh, PetalumaWest Sonoma County Union High, Sebastopol/ForestvilleWindsor Unified School District WindsorWright, Santa RosaCredo High, Cotati/Rohnert ParkKid Street Charter, Santa RosaLive Oak Charter, PetalumaPathways Charter (non-school day for staff development)REACH Charter SchoolRiver Montessori Charter, PetalumaSebastopol Independent Charter, SebastopolSCOE: Headwaters, Amarosa, special ed programs including Transition and preschoolWoodland Star Charter, SonomaVillage CharterWest County Special Ed ConsortiumWoodland Star Charter, Sonoma