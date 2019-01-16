Massive storm hits North Bay first, hardest

Lynne De La Cruz of Novato finishes building her first sandbag ever as the storm approaches. “I learned on line.” #abc7now pic.twitter.com/p3nfXGqTNn — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 16, 2019

The massive storm moving through the Bay Area is causing some problems on the road. It hit the North Bay first - and hardest.On Wednesday morning in Novato, before the storm really hit, resident Kayla Gold made sandbags for the first time ever. From scratch. And with a sense of humor."Where is the satisfaction? I figured out how to do it myself, which was fun," she said.Though on a day like this, the "fun" is a relative term."I think it's going to be pretty big," said Keith Brandt, who was watching blobs on a monitor, waiting with the rest of his staff for those blobs to become problems.Mike Halvorson remains optimistic and says they have done the work on streets and rains. "Most of that stuff is clear. We're in a good position for runoff to occur."Marin County is opening an emergency shelter at the Health and Wellness Center on Kerner Blvd. Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m.