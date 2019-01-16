STORM

Massive storm hits North Bay first, hardest

EMBED </>More Videos

The massive storm moving through the Bay Area is causing some problems on the road. It hit the North Bay first - and hardest. (KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
The massive storm moving through the Bay Area is causing some problems on the road. It hit the North Bay first - and hardest.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

On Wednesday morning in Novato, before the storm really hit, resident Kayla Gold made sandbags for the first time ever. From scratch. And with a sense of humor.



"Where is the satisfaction? I figured out how to do it myself, which was fun," she said.

EXPERT: Bay Area to get drenched with its most intense storm in 12 years

Though on a day like this, the "fun" is a relative term.

"I think it's going to be pretty big," said Keith Brandt, who was watching blobs on a monitor, waiting with the rest of his staff for those blobs to become problems.

Mike Halvorson remains optimistic and says they have done the work on streets and rains. "Most of that stuff is clear. We're in a good position for runoff to occur."

Marin County is opening an emergency shelter at the Health and Wellness Center on Kerner Blvd. Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudslidestormrainforecastfloodingflash floodingstorm damagewindNovatoMarin
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Accuweather Forecast: Expect heavy rain, powerful wind gusts
STORM
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
All lanes reopen after mudslide forces closure of southbound Highway 17 near Santa Cruz
Storm causing problems in East Bay, more rain expected
Great Highway closed in SF due to storm
More storm
WEATHER
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
Storm causing problems in East Bay, more rain expected
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Great Highway closed in SF due to storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm causing problems in East Bay, more rain expected
All lanes reopen after mudslide forces closure of southbound Highway 17 near Santa Cruz
Accuweather Forecast: Expect heavy rain, powerful wind gusts
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
Storm prompts Flash Flood Warning in North Bay
Expert: Bay Area to get drenched with its most intense storm in 12 years
Great Highway closed in SF due to storm
Show More
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Teacher who fled with student gets 20 years
Here's a look at what's closed, what's staying open amid Bay Area storm
Civic Center BART reopens after flooding
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More News