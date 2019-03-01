storm

First weekend of meteorological spring to dump more rain around Bay Area

Rain falls on flowers in this undated file photo.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- By looking at your calendar, you may think spring still a few weeks away. But ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says spring is actually already here and it's ushering more rain for the Bay Area this weekend and over the next two weeks.

According to the meteorological calendar, spring starts March 1.

MORE: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

"The big story is we are coming in like a lion," said Nicco.

Starting Friday night, the Bay Area will be hit with a "2" on the Storm Impact Scale.

"We are going to have light to moderate rain, even the change of thunderstorms and some downpours," said Nicco. "The new storm system is not expected to enhance the flooding, in fact all of our creeks and rivers are supposed to keep receding throughout this event."



It's not just this weekend, keep those umbrellas handy and be ready for more rain over the next couple of weeks.

"We have been getting hit every three to four days with storms and that's going to continue for the next 2 weeks," said Nicco.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscowindstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Evacuation orders lifted for flood areas along Russian River
Sebastopol fills with flood water, some now calling it 'Sebasto-pool'
North Bay residents dealing with aftermath of flooding
Guerneville's 'Great Valentine's Day of Flood 1986'
TOP STORIES
Oakland teacher strike: Tentative agreement reached
Video shows SF Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
Deputies who tasered man to death will not face criminal charges
Evacuation orders lifted for flood areas along Russian River
EXCLUSIVE: Defense to ask for separate trials in Hillsborough murder case
More than $38K raised for family of 3 siblings killed in Emeryville crash
Lyft reveals financial details ahead of its IPO
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, 2-moderate storm tonight
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
More TOP STORIES News