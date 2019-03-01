First weekend of meteorological spring to dump more rain around Bay Area

Next storm arrives this evening, increasing overnight. T'storms with downpours possible. Standing water on roads when we wake up tomorrow morning. More rain on the way in my 7 day forecast: https://t.co/RQfap3RPDD #BayArea #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/d9bu07q6Ik — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- By looking at your calendar, you may think spring still a few weeks away. But ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says spring is actually already here and it's ushering more rain for the Bay Area this weekend and over the next two weeks.According to the meteorological calendar, spring starts March 1."The big story is we are coming in like a lion," said Nicco.Starting Friday night, the Bay Area will be hit with a "2" on the Storm Impact Scale."We are going to have light to moderate rain, even the change of thunderstorms and some downpours," said Nicco. "The new storm system is not expected to enhance the flooding, in fact all of our creeks and rivers are supposed to keep receding throughout this event."It's not just this weekend, keep those umbrellas handy and be ready for more rain over the next couple of weeks."We have been getting hit every three to four days with storms and that's going to continue for the next 2 weeks," said Nicco.