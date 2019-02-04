WEATHER

Niles Canyon Road in Fremont reopened in both directions after large boulder removed

Niles Canyon Road closure in Fremont, California on Monday, February 4, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Niles Canyon Road has been reopened in both directions in Fremont after a large boulder was removed from the roadway.

Earlier reports indicated that it would be closed in both directions for the next day or two.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

The CHP said the boulder was first reported around 3:05 a.m. on the roadway just east of Palomares Road, and caused at least one traffic collision. There are no immediate reports of injuries in the crash. It was cleared around 6:15 a.m.

ACE was holding trains in Livermore due to the incident.

Check drive times and traffic maps.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudslidestormstorm damagetraffictraffic accidentrainFremont
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers, brief downpours
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers, brief downpours
Oakland teachers to release strike vote results today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Yorba Linda residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
Pentagon confirms 3,750 additional troops heading to the US-Mexico border
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
Show More
21 Savage arrested by ICE, prompting shock and confusion
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars during powerful storm
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
More News