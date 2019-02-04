Earlier reports indicated that it would be closed in both directions for the next day or two.
The CHP said the boulder was first reported around 3:05 a.m. on the roadway just east of Palomares Road, and caused at least one traffic collision. There are no immediate reports of injuries in the crash. It was cleared around 6:15 a.m.
ACE was holding trains in Livermore due to the incident.
#Update- Caltrans cleared Niles Canyon Road. It is now open.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019
Earlier reports had it possibly being closed a day or two. pic.twitter.com/mxP8oXMxOa
Per @MattKellerABC7, a large boulder fell on Niles Canyon Rd this morning. All lanes closed from Mission Blvd to Sunol. You'll have to take the long way around via 580 or 680. pic.twitter.com/KC5dV1KHvf— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 4, 2019
Alameda County Fire advising CHP there’s a large boulder on Niles Canyon Road. They say the road could be closed in both directions for a day or two. pic.twitter.com/Ho2L0xdR4s— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019
Fremont Police says there are falling rocks on Niles Canyon Road. It’s blocked off at Mission Blvd.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019
No timeline for reopening. pic.twitter.com/uDwI2jCCzT
Heads up- Niles Canyon Road closed in both directions in Fremont due to mudslide. Alameda County Fire advising CHP it will be shut down in both directions for the next day or two.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019