#Update- Caltrans cleared Niles Canyon Road. It is now open.

Earlier reports had it possibly being closed a day or two. pic.twitter.com/mxP8oXMxOa — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019

Per @MattKellerABC7, a large boulder fell on Niles Canyon Rd this morning. All lanes closed from Mission Blvd to Sunol. You'll have to take the long way around via 580 or 680. pic.twitter.com/KC5dV1KHvf — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 4, 2019

Alameda County Fire advising CHP there’s a large boulder on Niles Canyon Road. They say the road could be closed in both directions for a day or two. pic.twitter.com/Ho2L0xdR4s — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019

Fremont Police says there are falling rocks on Niles Canyon Road. It’s blocked off at Mission Blvd.

No timeline for reopening. pic.twitter.com/uDwI2jCCzT — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019

Heads up- Niles Canyon Road closed in both directions in Fremont due to mudslide. Alameda County Fire advising CHP it will be shut down in both directions for the next day or two. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019

Niles Canyon Road has been reopened in both directions in Fremont after a large boulder was removed from the roadway.Earlier reports indicated that it would be closed in both directions for the next day or two.The CHP said the boulder was first reported around 3:05 a.m. on the roadway just east of Palomares Road, and caused at least one traffic collision. There are no immediate reports of injuries in the crash. It was cleared around 6:15 a.m.ACE was holding trains in Livermore due to the incident.