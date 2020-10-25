PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Shutoffs: Outages to begin in Bay Area this afternoon as 361,000 estimated to lose power statewide

PG&E officials say the high fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Sunday morning and last until Tuesday.
By Cornell Barnard, Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) said Sunday that it's planning to shut off power to 361,000 customers in 36 counties beginning Sunday morning because of high winds and the "driest conditions of the season."

PG&E officials say due to high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has notified customers in 36 counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) expected to start Sunday and last until Tuesday.

Power outages are estimated to begin at 2 p.m. in Napa County, at 3 p.m. in Solano, Sonoma and Contra Costa counties and 5 p.m. in Marin County, though these times could change, the utility told ABC7.

"The de-energization will begin around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, beginning with customers in the Northern Sierra region. Shutoffs will continue through Monday into late evening," PG&E said in a statement Sunday morning.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how many customers are expected to lose power:



  • Alameda County: 16,329 customers, 795 Medical Baseline customers

  • Alpine County: 575 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers

  • Amador County: 10,398 customers, 805 Medical Baseline customers

  • Butte County: 13,066 customers, 1,160 Medical Baseline customers

  • Calaveras County: 15,694 customers, 729 Medical Baseline customers

  • Colusa County: 565 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers

  • Contra Costa County: 17,966 customers, 883 Medical Baseline customers

  • El Dorado County: 38,462 customers, 2,681 Medical Baseline customers

  • Fresno County: 4,712 customers, 408 Medical Baseline customers

  • Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

  • Humboldt County: 7,143 customers, 239 Medical Baseline customers

  • Kern County: 627 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers

  • Lake County: 21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers

  • Madera County:10,792 customers, 858 Medical Baseline customers

  • Marin County: 13,809 customers, 443 Medical Baseline customers

  • Mariposa County: 703 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers

  • Mendocino County: 648 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers

  • Napa County: 11,026 customers, 393 Medical Baseline customers

  • Nevada County: 40,246 customers, 2,445 Medical Baseline customers

  • Placer County: 17,017 customers, 1,060 Medical Baseline customers

  • Plumas County: 3,168 customers, 167 Medical Baseline customers

  • San Joaquin County: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

  • San Mateo County: 3,671 customers, 93 Medical Baseline customers

  • Santa Clara County: 4,182 customers, 205 Medical Baseline customers

  • Santa Cruz County: 13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers

  • Shasta County: 24,746 customers, 1,967 Medical Baseline customers

  • Sierra County: 1,101 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers

  • Siskiyou County: 57 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

  • Solano County: 1,597 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers

  • Sonoma County: 23,464 customers, 1,164 Medical Baseline customers

  • Stanislaus County: 35 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

  • Tehama County: 6,470 customers, 544 Medical Baseline customers

  • Trinity County: 1,376 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers

  • Tuolumne County: 30,327 customers, 2,220 Medical Baseline customers

  • Yolo County: 165 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

  • Yuba County: 4,666 customers, 365 Medical Baseline customers


    • A Red Flag Warning takes effect in the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills at 11 a.m. Sunday, lasting through 5 p.m. Tuesday because of the fire conditions.

    Warning for the coastal regions, Santa Cruz Mountains and lower valleys begin at 8 p.m. Sunday night through 11 a.m. Monday morning.


    "Dangerously dry conditions make for easier fire starts and increase potential for rapid spread of fire," the National Weather Service said in a tweet Saturday.

    The "peak" period of concern will be from 6 p.m. Sunday through 7 to 10 a.m. on Monday, the agency said.




    A Wind Advisory also takes effect at 4 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday. Affected areas include essentially all of the Bay Area, according to the NWS.

    The agency is warning that winds might blow down power lines and trees.



    In Lafayette, power is expected to be shut off Sunday at 8 p.m. and expected to come back on Monday night, according to the police department.

    PG&E is expected to shut off power in parts of Calistoga Sunday night between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with restoration not expected until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. This update came Saturday afternoon from the City of Calistoga, which is expected to be impacted by the utility's Public Safety Power Shutoffs this weekend because of critical fire conditions.

    PG&E's meteorologist Scott Strenfel says the upcoming wind event is forecasting gusts from 40 to 65 mph and is projected to be the "strongest of the season." It's bringing back memories of how some of the worst fires in our state began.

    "These will be equivalent, if not stronger than the Tubbs Fire of 2017 and the Kincade of 2019," said Paul Lowenthal, Assistant Fire Marshal of Santa Rosa Fire Department.

    He said they're trying to get the message out to the community that this one will be from everything they can tell -- much different from what the area has experienced this far.

    Firefighters and residents across the Bay Area are gearing up for the potential outages and the extreme fire danger this weekend.

    Generators were firing up at Aaction Rents in Santa Rosa, Gavin Williams only has a few more models left in stock.

    "These are our 2.5-kilowatt, 6-kilowatt, small suitcase 2-kilowatt, they can power a fridge or appliances," said Williams.

    The threat of another PSPS by PG&E has homeowners getting ready.

    "It's getting old, getting old real quick," said Kelley Haeussler.

    Haeussler is the manager of Village True Value Hardware, she knows what her customers need -- flashlights and lanterns.

    "During a power outage, everybody wants battery powered everything because not everybody has generators," Haeussler said.

    The store has lost power so many times, a back-up generator is ready to go to keep the doors open.

    Bob Lombardi was buying gas cans to fuel his generator, he's worried about the forecast.

    "I've lived in Santa Rosa my entire life, I've never seen winds like we've had in the last three to four years, never," said Lombardi.

    Firefighters are gearing up at the Larkfield station of the Sonoma County Fire District, located in the same neighborhood which burned in 2017. It's not far from other major fires this year and last. A sign on Redwood Highway now warns all about the extreme fire threat.

    "We are ready, there's no denying firefighters are fatigued, it's been a crazy year, but our mission is to prepare, hydrate, be rested and ready to go," said Sonoma County Fire District Captain Fred Leuenberger.

    The captain says it's all hands on deck this weekend, with crews ready to protect homeowners and property if needed.

    PG&E officials say 110 community resource centers will be open across the state during the event. They will be open starting on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m.

