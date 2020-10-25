PG&E Power Shutoffs: Outages underway in Bay Area, 361K estimated to lose power statewide

PG&E officials say due to high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has notified customers in 36 counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) expected to start Sunday and last until Tuesday.
Power outages have already impacted 225,000 customers as of 6 p.m. and 136,000 more are estimated to be impacted later Sunday evening. ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone was in Sonoma County where some neighborhoods in the North Bay have already lost power by 5 p.m.
"The de-energization will begin around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, beginning with customers in the Northern Sierra region. Shutoffs will continue through Monday into late evening," PG&E said in a statement Sunday morning.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how many Bay Area customers are expected to lose power:
- Alameda County: 16,329 customers, 795 Medical Baseline customers
- Contra Costa County: 17,966 customers, 883 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake County: 21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers
- Marin County: 13,809 customers, 443 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa County: 11,026 customers, 393 Medical Baseline customers
- San Mateo County: 3,671 customers, 93 Medical Baseline customers
- Santa Clara County: 4,182 customers, 205 Medical Baseline customers
- Santa Cruz County: 13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers
- Solano County: 1,597 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma County: 23,464 customers, 1,164 Medical Baseline customers
PG&E's meteorologist Scott Strenfel says the upcoming wind event is forecasting gusts from 40 to 70 mph and "the risk of catastrophic fires is extremely high." It's bringing back memories of how some of the worst fires in our state began.
"These will be equivalent, if not stronger than the Tubbs Fire of 2017 and the Kincade of 2019," said Paul Lowenthal, Assistant Fire Marshal of Santa Rosa Fire Department.
He said they're trying to get the message out to the community that this one will be from everything they can tell -- much different from what the area has experienced this far.
The "peak" period of concern will be from 6 p.m. Sunday through 7 to 10 a.m. on Monday and a second round of winds is expected on Monday night to Tuesday morning, Strenfel said.
Peak period of concern will roughly be from 6 pm Sunday night through about 7-10 am Monday when winds will be strongest. pic.twitter.com/VjDmkGfiTv— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2020
A Red Flag Warning takes effect in the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills at 11 a.m. Sunday, lasting through 5 p.m. on Tuesday because of the extreme fire conditions. Warning for the coastal regions, Santa Cruz Mountains and lower valleys begin at 8 p.m. Sunday night through 11 a.m. Monday morning.
"Dangerously dry conditions make for easier fire starts and increase potential for rapid spread of fire," the National Weather Service said in a tweet Saturday.
A Wind Advisory also takes effect at 4 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday. Affected areas include essentially all of the Bay Area, according to the NWS.
The agency is warning that winds might blow down power lines and trees.
PG&E officials say 110 community resource centers will be open across the state during the event. They will be open starting on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m.
The power outage may impact schools in the East and North Bay. Several Oakland schools are keeping an eye on PG&E's forecast. Oakland Unified says the following schools could be impacted by the utility's shutoffs: Chabot Elementary, Community Day, Grass Valley Elementary, Hillcrest K-8, Joaquin Miller Elementary, King Estates - including Rudsdale Continuation and Sojourner Truth, Laurel Elementary, and Laurel CDC, Montclair Elementary, Montera Middle School, Redwood Heights Elementary, Skyline High School and Thornhill Elementary.
ABC7 News reached out to OUSD for any updates but have not heard back. The district says if the power does go out at the homes of these students, they can do their work offline and report it back to their teacher the first chance they get.
In Sonoma County, Kenwood School District will be closed on Monday, Oct. 26 due to the PSPS and more updates on school closures can be found here.
Reenergization is expected on Monday to Tuesday night, with safety permitting, PG&E officials said in a briefing on Sunday night.
