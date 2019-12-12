SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bye, bye, drought! All of the rain that soaked the Bay Area for weeks is helping alleviate drought conditions in California, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
"I have some good news! The drought is over, we are no longer abnormally dry in the Bay Area," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco. "All that rain we have been dealing with since Thanksgiving week has paid off."
The latest drought map released for California shows the drought is over for almost all of the state.
RELATED: Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers
"We went from 85% of the state being 'abnormally dry' to 4% of the state," said Nicco. "The only swath that is still in yellow is near the Oregon border."
How did we get here?
The rain season technically started in October.
"We had two days with measurable rain in October... it was nothing," said Nicco. "November was dry too until we got to the week of Thanksgiving and the rain arrived," said Nicco.
We have a couple of days of dry weather on the way to the Bay Area next week.
They will hit starting Sunday and Monday before the rain returns, said Nicco.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Recent storms officially bring Bay Area out of drought
DROUGHT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News