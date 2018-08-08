WEATHER

Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Spare the Air Alert is in effect for the Bay Area tomorrow and Thursday.

VIDEO: Get the full AccuWeather forecast here

What are Spare the Air days?

Air quality in the Bay Area can be unhealthy at times throughout the year.

Spare the Air Alerts are called when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful to young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.

Find out more about what the Air District is doing to address climate change in the nine-county Bay Area. Spare the Air-Cool the Climate is a blueprint for tackling regional air pollution and climate pollutants while improving the health of Bay Area residents for the next several decades. Check out the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's video about their vision on climate change:



On Spare the Air days or nights, there is no free transit.

Here's a list of simple things the public can do to make clean air choices every day:

  • Bike to work or around town

  • Take public transit

  • Work at home or telecommute

  • Carpool and link your errands to reduce driving

  • Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers

  • Reduce household energy use

  • Don't use lighter fluid on the barbecue

  • Avoid using aerosol spray cleaners, paints and hairspray


The Spare the Air smog season runs from May through October. The Winter Spare the Air season runs from November through February.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the Bay Area. For more information about Spare the Air, visit www.sparetheair.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherspare the airair qualitybay area air quality management districtgreenhouse gascarbon monoxideclimate changeSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseMarinNapaSonomaLivermoreLos GatosHollisterSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality
Bay Area Spare the Air website
Bay Area Air Quality Management District website
WEATHER
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
More weather
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Poor air quality
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
New York City approves cap on Uber, Lyft cars
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
San Jose non-profit group helping to educate children in Sierra Leone
Union City police chief's son accused of attacking Sikh man arrested
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Show More
Jury deliberations begin in case against Monsanto over Roundup
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category
Upper Lake residents return home after wildfire, but breathing isn't easy
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
More News