Storm sends water rushing into Saratoga woman's backyard

The creek running along Sobey Road in Saratoga was recently plugged, so the water had nowhere else to go.
PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines
Homeowner Maryam Hashemi fears the wall will cave, flooding her home of 23 years.
YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS— The creek running along Sobey Road in Saratoga was recently “plugged.” Water has nowhere else to go. Homeowner, Maryam Hashemi fears wall will cave and rushing water will flood her home of 23 years. #abc7now #LiveDoppler7 (Updated tweet to reflect Saratoga) pic.twitter.com/Ksw3cm5WSn— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 17, 2019
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Had to dig deep into my Denver snow gear for my trusty bib. Not expecting snow in the South Bay, but doing whatever necessary to stay dry and warm 😉 The strongest storm this season is upon us, which means it’s all hands on deck! 😭/😂 Stay indoors. See you on TV! #abc7now #ootd pic.twitter.com/fCdhdUmWul— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 16, 2019
Downed power line and tree at Crestbrook Drive in Saratoga. @PGE4Me on-scene. Exercise caution and be sure to report any downed lines. You can hear and see the wind whipping through the area. Strongest storm to hit this season is here. #abc7now @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/nnH6wY8FiU— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 17, 2019
CLOSER LOOK at issues caused by the strongest storm of the season. The wind is clearly whipping through Crestbrook Drive in Saratoga. Avoid the street as crews continue to work on downed power line and tree. #abc7now #LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/xQHounflFU— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 17, 2019
TREE DOWN on Bollinger Road, before Lawrence Expressway. A couple in a silver sedan crashed into the downed tree. Police are still on-scene, directing traffic around debris and damaged car. Couple is ok. #abc7now #LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/JUntRJWjVG— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 17, 2019
POWER OUT Another San Jose intersection goes dark. Power is out at Prospect and Lawrence Expressway intersection. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/MaDd8aPyJX— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 17, 2019