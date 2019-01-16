STORM

Storm sends water rushing into Saratoga woman's backyard

Rain floods into a home's backyard in Saratoga, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) --
The storm sent water rushing into a Saratoga woman's backyard Wednesday night.

The creek running along Sobey Road in Saratoga was recently plugged, so the water had nowhere else to go.

PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines


Homeowner Maryam Hashemi fears the wall will cave, flooding her home of 23 years.

