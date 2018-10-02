Storm Summary: Tuesday

RAINFALL TODAY

1st storm of the season just couldn't make it to the South Bay,

As is typical the North Bay got a good soaking. pic.twitter.com/59Slp5MdgP — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 2, 2018

Merlon Geier Partners now says it is assessing issues and causes of #sanrafael @HomeGoods roof collapse and will get back with a statement. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UfQxiM3jqr — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 2, 2018

Partial roof collapse at the Homegoods store in San Rafael. Officials think it was weather related. No one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/abnu0yieQL — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 2, 2018

Humid air sticks around for Wednesday 😓

Add the extra hairspray, hair gel, deodorant to your routine tomorrow 🤦‍♂️

Thursday night we get RELIEF with drier, refreshing air 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RvaIjmu2QG — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 2, 2018

After four months, our dry season came to end for many of us Tuesday.As a storm that ranked 1 on the Storm Impact Scale moved through the Bay Area, some cities picked up more than a half of an inch of rain. Others, like those in the South Bay, saw no rainfall -- which is very typical for an early season storm.As rain fell during the morning commute, it created problems with slick roads greeting drivers and creating accidents. The rain is also thought to be a factor with a roof collapsing at a furniture store in San Rafael.The storm also left behind a lot of moisture in our atmosphere, creating a very humid day. Dew Points, which measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, show many cities were above 60, creating uncomfortable conditions outside.By the end of the week, a cold front will move through the Bay Area, bringing with it drier, more refreshing air.