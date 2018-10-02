STORM

Storm Summary: Tuesday

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After four months, our dry season came to end for many of us Tuesday.

As a storm that ranked 1 on the Storm Impact Scale moved through the Bay Area, some cities picked up more than a half of an inch of rain. Others, like those in the South Bay, saw no rainfall -- which is very typical for an early season storm.


As rain fell during the morning commute, it created problems with slick roads greeting drivers and creating accidents. The rain is also thought to be a factor with a roof collapsing at a furniture store in San Rafael.


The storm also left behind a lot of moisture in our atmosphere, creating a very humid day. Dew Points, which measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, show many cities were above 60, creating uncomfortable conditions outside.

By the end of the week, a cold front will move through the Bay Area, bringing with it drier, more refreshing air.

