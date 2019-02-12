Strong Level 3 storm bringing strong winds, drenching rains to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A strong Level 3 storm is heading in our direction and will bring drenching rain and powerful winds to the Bay Area on Wednesday.
LIVE DOPPLER 7: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
The storm has an Atmospheric River connection and that means rainfall will range from one to three inches at the lower elevations, and four to six inches at the higher elevations along the coast.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
The storm will likely bring flooding and also brings the risk of mudslides, debris flows, landslides and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.
Here's a list of sandbag locations in the Bay Area.
Check out more stories about weather and the latest AccuWeather forecast.