Strong Level 3 storm bringing strong winds, drenching rains to Bay Area

A strong storm is bringing heavy rain and potentially damaging winds to the Bay Area. Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has what you should watch out for once this storm hits. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A strong Level 3 storm is heading in our direction and will bring drenching rain and powerful winds to the Bay Area on Wednesday.

The storm has an Atmospheric River connection and that means rainfall will range from one to three inches at the lower elevations, and four to six inches at the higher elevations along the coast.

The storm will likely bring flooding and also brings the risk of mudslides, debris flows, landslides and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.
