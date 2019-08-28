Weather

Labor Day Holiday weekend forecast shows sunny skies over Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Can you believe, September is almost here? That means the Labor Day Holiday weekend is just around the corner.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it will be sun soaked holiday weekend for most of the Bay Area, starting Friday.

The coast will see a little less sunshine due to moderate amount of cloud cover.

But overall, "It's going to be nice!" Nicco says. "We are going to have warmer weather as we head into the weekend, but nothing outrageous, it will feel like the end of summer."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows temperatures will hover in the upper 70s, 80s and low 90s for most of the Bay Area on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
