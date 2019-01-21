WEATHER

Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

The super blood wolf moon put on a show Sunday night around the world.

The compound name comes from the fact that a lunar eclipse happened during January's full moon, and it happened when the moon was closer than usual.

The celestial phenomenon sent sky-watchers flocking outside to get a glimpse of the last lunar eclipse of the decade. See some of the most fantastic photos and videos above and below.

PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon around the world

Plane passing in front of super blood wolf moon, from Royal Museums Greenwich

Super blood wolf moon timelapse from Birmingham, Alabama

RELATED: What to know about the super blood wolf moon
EMBED More News Videos

Super blood wolf moon - It sounds ominous. What is it? It's a total lunar eclipse!

SEE ALSO: Don't miss these astronomical events in 2019
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernaturespacesciencemooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
WEATHER
Winter wellness for your pets
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
The coldest town on Earth
Accuweather Forecast: Few sprinkles, then sunny and dry
More Weather
Top Stories
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Bay Area honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events
Accuweather Forecast: Few sprinkles, then sunny and dry
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
Show More
Sell-out crowd attends super blood wolf moon viewing party in Oakland
Bay Area single-mom makes it to ABC's 'Shark Tank'
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Brutal Arctic blast overtakes eastern US with wind chill falling to -30 degrees
Check Tahoe road conditions in real time
More News