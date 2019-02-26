TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Our Atmospheric River is not over yet and in some locations, it hasn't even begun.
On Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest rain will continue to be north of San Francisco.
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area, causing flooding
Later on Tuesday evening, rain will finally sink south and begin to soak the South Bay.
This storm continues to be a 3, a strong storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Flooding remains a high concern as downpours continue to bring a lot of rain in a short amount of time.
