STORM

TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area

Our Atmospheric River is not over yet and in some locations, it hasn't even begun. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our Atmospheric River is not over yet and in some locations, it hasn't even begun.

On Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest rain will continue to be north of San Francisco.

VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area, causing flooding

Later on Tuesday evening, rain will finally sink south and begin to soak the South Bay.

This storm continues to be a 3, a strong storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Flooding remains a high concern as downpours continue to bring a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

